Himachal Pradesh Rains: Chhattisgarh CM announces ₹11 crore aid to rain-stricken state1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CM said he has announced to release ₹11 crore on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh to the Himachal Pradesh government for the relief and rehabilitation of victims of the disaster.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday announced to provide financial assistance of ₹11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc, a government official here said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message