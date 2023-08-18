Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday announced to provide financial assistance of ₹11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc, a government official here said.

As reported by PTI, on Thursday, Baghel had a conversation with Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, via phone. During the conversation, Baghel assessed the current state of affairs in the northern state and pledged assistance to tackle the situation. In a statement released on Friday, Baghel remarked that a significant natural disaster has impacted Himachal Pradesh, often referred to as the 'Devbhoomi' or land of gods. In light of this situation, the people of Chhattisgarh are offering their support and solidarity to the residents of Himachal Pradesh.

The CM said he has announced to release ₹11 crore on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh to the Himachal Pradesh government for the relief and rehabilitation of victims of the disaster.

Officials in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday said the total number of deaths in rain-related incidents in the state since Sunday night has increased to 72 with Shimla alone accounting for 21 fatalities. Heavy rains have lashed the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in Shimla and several other districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted substantial rainfall in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 23.

Over the past three days, heavy rains have given way to lighter showers in some places. Since the monsoon began on June 24, 217 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh.

Efforts continue at landslide sites in Shimla. Rescue operations have been conducted by the Indian Army, Air Force, and other personnel, evacuating 309 people from flood-affected areas in Kangra district's Fatehpur and Pong Dam in Indora. In total, 2,074 individuals have been rescued over the past three days.

In light of the damage, schools in Shimla City remained closed on Thursday. Around 875 roads remain blocked, with 1,135 transformers and 285 water supply schemes disrupted.

