Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Himachal Pradesh Rains: Chhattisgarh CM announces 11 crore aid to rain-stricken state

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Chhattisgarh CM announces 11 crore aid to rain-stricken state

1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST Livemint

Chhattisgarh CM said he has announced to release 11 crore on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh to the Himachal Pradesh government for the relief and rehabilitation of victims of the disaster.

TOPSHOT - This photo taken on August 16, 2023, shows the Shimla-Kalka track, a Unesco world heritage railway line that was suspended mid-air on August 14, after 50 meters of the bridge was swept away due to a landslide caused by incessant rains near Summer Hill, about 6kms from Shimla. Days of torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in the Himalayas. Elsewhere in the state, railway lines were seen dangling in midair after the ground beneath them was washed away. At least 52 people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh since August 13, with thousands more stranded after disruptions to roads, power lines and communication networks. (Photo by AFP)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday announced to provide financial assistance of 11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc, a government official here said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday announced to provide financial assistance of 11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc, a government official here said.

As reported by PTI, on Thursday, Baghel had a conversation with Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, via phone. During the conversation, Baghel assessed the current state of affairs in the northern state and pledged assistance to tackle the situation. In a statement released on Friday, Baghel remarked that a significant natural disaster has impacted Himachal Pradesh, often referred to as the 'Devbhoomi' or land of gods. In light of this situation, the people of Chhattisgarh are offering their support and solidarity to the residents of Himachal Pradesh.

As reported by PTI, on Thursday, Baghel had a conversation with Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, via phone. During the conversation, Baghel assessed the current state of affairs in the northern state and pledged assistance to tackle the situation. In a statement released on Friday, Baghel remarked that a significant natural disaster has impacted Himachal Pradesh, often referred to as the 'Devbhoomi' or land of gods. In light of this situation, the people of Chhattisgarh are offering their support and solidarity to the residents of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll rises to 74 in rain-battered state, 2 more bodies recovered from temple rubble

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll rises to 74 in rain-battered state, 2 more bodies recovered from temple rubble

The CM said he has announced to release 11 crore on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh to the Himachal Pradesh government for the relief and rehabilitation of victims of the disaster.

The CM said he has announced to release 11 crore on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh to the Himachal Pradesh government for the relief and rehabilitation of victims of the disaster.

Officials in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday said the total number of deaths in rain-related incidents in the state since Sunday night has increased to 72 with Shimla alone accounting for 21 fatalities. Heavy rains have lashed the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in Shimla and several other districts.

Officials in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday said the total number of deaths in rain-related incidents in the state since Sunday night has increased to 72 with Shimla alone accounting for 21 fatalities. Heavy rains have lashed the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in Shimla and several other districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted substantial rainfall in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 23.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted substantial rainfall in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 23.

Over the past three days, heavy rains have given way to lighter showers in some places. Since the monsoon began on June 24, 217 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh.

Over the past three days, heavy rains have given way to lighter showers in some places. Since the monsoon began on June 24, 217 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Rains: 780 rescued, IMD predicts very heavy rains in 7 districts for next 48 hours. Top points

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Rains: 780 rescued, IMD predicts very heavy rains in 7 districts for next 48 hours. Top points

Efforts continue at landslide sites in Shimla. Rescue operations have been conducted by the Indian Army, Air Force, and other personnel, evacuating 309 people from flood-affected areas in Kangra district's Fatehpur and Pong Dam in Indora. In total, 2,074 individuals have been rescued over the past three days.

Efforts continue at landslide sites in Shimla. Rescue operations have been conducted by the Indian Army, Air Force, and other personnel, evacuating 309 people from flood-affected areas in Kangra district's Fatehpur and Pong Dam in Indora. In total, 2,074 individuals have been rescued over the past three days.

In light of the damage, schools in Shimla City remained closed on Thursday. Around 875 roads remain blocked, with 1,135 transformers and 285 water supply schemes disrupted.

In light of the damage, schools in Shimla City remained closed on Thursday. Around 875 roads remain blocked, with 1,135 transformers and 285 water supply schemes disrupted.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.