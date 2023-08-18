As reported by PTI, on Thursday, Baghel had a conversation with Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, via phone. During the conversation, Baghel assessed the current state of affairs in the northern state and pledged assistance to tackle the situation. In a statement released on Friday, Baghel remarked that a significant natural disaster has impacted Himachal Pradesh, often referred to as the 'Devbhoomi' or land of gods. In light of this situation, the people of Chhattisgarh are offering their support and solidarity to the residents of Himachal Pradesh.