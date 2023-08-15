Himachal Pradesh rain death toll climbs to 55, IMD issues 'red' alert for parts of HP and Uttarakhand | 10 points2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are battering heavy rainfall since past few days
The rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Amid incessant rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for several parts of both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and forecasted ‘heavy to very heavy rains' for the next 24 hours.