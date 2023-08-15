comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ News / India/  Himachal Pradesh rain death toll climbs to 55, IMD issues 'red' alert for parts of HP and Uttarakhand | 10 points
Back

The rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Amid incessant rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for several parts of both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and forecasted ‘heavy to very heavy rains' for the next 24 hours.

The weather department said that the ‘red alert’ will eventually turn into an ‘orange alert.’ The hill states are witnessing a spate of tragedies due to continuous spells of rain. In Himachal Pradesh, the death toll due to rains in the past two days has climbed to 55. The landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts are leading to serious losses of lives, damages to properties, and displacement of people.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand rains: 10 points

1. In the wake of a huge number of deaths in Himachal Pradesh rains, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu decided to keep a simple ceremony for Independence Day celebrations.

2. “Around 55 people have lost their lives in the state till now. The death toll might go up. Restoration work is being done on a war footing. We are focusing on rescuing people who have been trapped. Chandigarh-Shimla 4-lane highway along with other arterial roads opened. Main roads have been opened, states roads will take time to be operational," the chief minister said.

3. Citing the heavy rains in the state, the Himachal Pradesh University has suspended teaching activities till 19 August. “Teaching activities in Himachal Pradesh University to be suspended till 19th August; University Library to be closed till 20th July, in view of incessant rainfall," the HPU order said.

4. As per weather forecasts, the Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar areas in Uttarakhand were likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

5. In Rishikesh, three people were killed while 10 are missing after several rain-related incidents. The city recorded the highest amount of rainfall across the country on Monday.

6. Number of roads leading to Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri shrines were damaged due to landslides. The administration has decided to stop the Char Dham Yatra for the next two days.

7. In Himachal Pradesh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said that this time the disaster is mainly in Mandi district and Shimla town. "The disaster is mainly in Mandi district and Shimla town this time. In Shimla town, we've lost 15 people and more than 10 people are missing. Rescue operation underway at Shiv temple" he said.

8. As heavy rains lashed the Joshimath town of Uttarakhand, fresh cracks emerged raising the level of fear among the residents of the state.

9. The major highways in the hill areas including Kalka-Shimla, Kiratpur-Manali, and Pathankot-Mandi, Dharamshala-Shimla remain blocked on Monday.

10. During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi also spoke about the people who lost their lives in the natural calamities this year. "...This time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this...." PM Modi said.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 04:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout