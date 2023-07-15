Himachal Pradesh rainfall: The district authority in Kullu has begun the restoration work in the tiny hamlet Kasol where hundreds of people have been stranded after rain wreaked havoc in the northern state this week. The Deputy Commissioner asserted that the road connectivity to Kasol, Bhuntar, and Tirthan would be restored by today (15 July).

Further, efforts are also being made to restore mobile connectivity in Sainj by way of a very small aperture terminal (VSAT).

Himachal Pradesh has continued to suffer from the damages caused by torrential rainfall, cloudburst, and massive floods last weekend. As per the government's data, 108 people have lost their lives because of rain fury this month.

"108 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 14. 36 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust, and flash floods and 72 due to Road Accident, Fire, Drowning, fall from Steep Rock, Snake Bite, Electrocution, etc," the government officials' data stated.

The estimated cost of the damage in the state is reportedly over ₹3738.28 crore monetary loss, the Department of Revenue, Himachal government added.

Among all the affected states in North India, Himachal Pradesh was hit the most this year, and the Idia Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert till 18 July in the state.

“The monsoon become active in Himachal Pradesh on July 14. Due to this, a yellow alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh for the next 5 days. In these 5 days, heavy to very heavy rains will be recorded in most areas of Himachal Pradesh. Also, incidents like landslides, flash floods, falling trees, and shooting stones will happen," IMD said.

The continuous rain has triggered flash floods and landslides, resulting in significant destruction across Himachal Pradesh.

The Central government has also approved the advance release of the second installment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to ₹180.40 crore.