Himachal Pradesh rainfall: Restoration work continues in several districts; IMD issues yellow alert till 18 July2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 06:35 AM IST
The restoration work has begun in the flood-hit Kasol in Himachal Pradesh. The road connectivity and mobile connectivity are being restored. The state has suffered from heavy rainfall and floods, resulting in 108 deaths and significant damage.
Himachal Pradesh rainfall: The district authority in Kullu has begun the restoration work in the tiny hamlet Kasol where hundreds of people have been stranded after rain wreaked havoc in the northern state this week. The Deputy Commissioner asserted that the road connectivity to Kasol, Bhuntar, and Tirthan would be restored by today (15 July).
A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue boats and other necessary equipment have been deployed for rescue operation in Himachal Pradesh.
The Beas River in Mandi district is in spate as the torrential rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh.
Moreover, vehicular movement from Chaura to Wangtu was restored after it was closed yesterday due to a landslide.
According to the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, five National Highways are blocked. National Highway 5 (NH 5) in District Kinnaur at Sakiba and Spilo has a block. In District Mandi, National Highway 3 Mandi to Kullu, District Lahaul Spiti has a block. National Highway 505 from Gramphu to Losar in the Lahaul-Split district, and District Kullu has a block. In district Sirmaur, National Highway 707 is blocked due to a landslide near Shilai.
The heavy rainfall and floods have given another jolt to the tourism business in Himachal Pradesh which was recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.