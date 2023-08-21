10 people, including five forest department officials, have been stuck in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. Reportedly, the situation isn't life-threatening and authorities are working on getting the trapped people rescued soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 updates on Himachal Pradesh rains: 1) Around 17 bodies have been recovered after a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Summer Hill region on August 14. Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Prabodh Saxena has said two bodies from a family are yet to be recovered.

2) “One rescue operation is going on in the Shiv Mandir and so far 17 bodies have been recovered. Two bodies of a family of seven are still to be recovered. It seems that there are three more bodies. I had a word with the district authorities and I think they will be able to recover these bodies in another 2-3 days," Saxena told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) According to latest figures by the Himachal Pradesh government, monetary loss owing to natural calamities in the state since June 24 has gone over ₹8,000 crore.

4) Ten people, including five forest officials were stuck in Mandi's Koldam area owing to rising water levels and incessant rainfall on Sunday.

5) NDRF Deputy Commissioner of Mandi Arindam Chaudhary told ANI, “Ten people, including five forest department officials and five locals, got stuck in a boat at Kol Dam reservoir due to a rise in water level. NDRF and local administration teams are present on the spot. Rescue operation underway," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24 and also issued an Orange alert. Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in the state on August 21, reported PTI.

7) The weather department has also warned about moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of Mandi and Chambal districts along with a wet spell till August 26.

8) IMD says heavy rains in the state can lead to landslides, flash floods, increased water levels in rivers and drains while also causing damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached ₹8014.61 crore since June 24.

10) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the central government has released ₹662 crores for Himachal Pradesh. He told ANI, "A total of ₹662 crores have been given by the Central Govt to the Himachal Pradesh Govt. Even today, PM Modi has announced to provide additional ₹200 crores to the state".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}