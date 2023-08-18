Amid wide scale of destruction due to rains which has killed more than 75 people in the last four days, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to declare the whole state as 'natural calamity affected area.' The order comes as the state is witnessing horrible landslides and cloudburst incidents in multiple districts amid incessant rains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Keeping in view the unprecedented grave situation leading loss of human life and damage, destruction and loss to public infrastructure and private property, the State Government has decided to declares the whole State of Himachal Pradesh as Natural Calamity Affected Area'," the order read.

Himachal Pradesh is battering continuous rains for the past few days and around 113 landslides have rocked the state in the last 55 days. The loss incurred by the state Public Works Department (PWD) is calculated at ₹2,491 crore while the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also lost around ₹1,000 crore in the tragedies.

The death toll due to landslides and cloudbursts has crossed 75 in the last four days with the state capital Shimla being the worst affected.

Unscientific constructions and fragile ecology The experts have pointed out that unscientific constructions in the Himalayan region are behind the cause of major landslides. Himachal Pradesh's overdependence on the tourism sector is also questioned now as tourism activities are putting a lot of pressure on the fragile ecology of the Himalayan region.

"Central teams have inspected the affected areas for loss assessment and we need timely help from the Centre," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. He added that the total loss incurred since June 2023 will cross ₹10,000 crore.

As per the administration, at least 217 people have lost their life since 24 June and 11,301 houses are destroyed in the rain-related incidents.

While targeting Himachal Pradesh MPs over the widespread destruction in the state, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu didn't even spare his party MP Pratibha Singh. The Chief Minister asked have the four MPs of Himachal Pradesh raise the issue of Himachal Pradesh in Delhi.

