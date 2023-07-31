The monsoon has been most brutal in Himachal Pradesh where more than 180 people died as intense rains lashed the state. In the aftermath, the larger impact of the intense rains also came to the fore as a house in Shimla developed huge cracks. The video of the house in the Rampur area of Shimla district was shared by news agency ANI.

The Tehsildar of the Rampur sub-division in the district informed that due to the excessive rains in the state, the structures of many houses incurred a lot of damage and the district administration is providing the required help to the people.

“Because of excessive rain, there have been a lot of damages in the Rampur subdivision…more than 100 houses have developed cracks…relief works are being done, we are providing all the necessary items to the people," the Rampur Tehsildar said.

Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority informed that 187 people have lost their lives in the intense rains and 34 are still missing. The rain-induced floods have damaged properties worth crores including the complete destruction of 702 houses and the partial destruction of 7161 houses.

"So far a loss of 5620.22 crores rupees has been estimated. There have been 72 incidents of landslides in the state besides 52 incidents of flash floods," HPSDMA said.

Impact of rains on tourism industry

The heavy rains have also impacted the flagship tourism sector of Himachal Pradesh. The roads of the state are severely damaged including the national highways connecting to main tourism spots.

As per news agency ANI, in the Dharamshala district of Himachal Pradesh, the loss in the tourism sector in expected to be around ₹6 crore, and it is likely to increase further as the tourists still don't have the confidence to visit the state.

“The monsoon season is on and it has a time span of around 90 days here. We are in the middle of this season now. This year the monsoon began at the right time but as compared to previous years it’s raining a lot. The unplanned constructions are blocking the water flow at several places which is causing trouble," Prem Sagar, a hotelier in Dharamshala told ANI.