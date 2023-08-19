comScore
Himachal Pradesh is battering heavy rains for the past few days with the death toll in the rains climbing to 75. The rainfall has triggered a number of cases of landslides and cloud bursts which led to huge losses in life and property. The rain-related incidents also impacted the movement of traffic as several major roads in Himachal Pradesh remain blocked.

The Kullu administration on Saturday shared the details on the condition of roads in the district. The administration mentioned the roads that were blocked, or restricted partially in order to ensure the public face no inconvenience.

As per the release from the Kullu administration, the Kullu-Mandi road via Pandoh is blocked due to landslides while the route via Kamand road is open but only one way, and that too for the LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) which includes cars and motorbikes, not buses or other heavy vehicles.

Kullu-Pandoh road is completely blocked while for Kullu-Pandoh-Chailchowk-Gohar-Sundernagar, the road remains blocked from Kullu side but is open from Sundernagar to Pandoh.

The Kullu-Manali road via the Right bank will remain open throughout the day but as the administration is carrying out maintenance, the road from Patlikulhal to Manali will stay closed from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

Kullu-Manali road via the left bank is open, Bhuntar-Manikaran road is open for only LMVs, and similar is the case to AUT-Banjar road. AUT-Sainj road is completely open while the Banjar-Anni road is open only from LMVs and that too from the Barar SDM office side.

IMD forecasts fresh spells of rain in Himachal Pradesh

The spate of rainfall is not yet over for the Himalayan states as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh on 21 and 22 August. Himachal Pradesh government has declared the whole state as “natural calamity affected area" on Friday.

Since 24 June, around 220 people have lost their life in Himachal Pradesh while 11,637 houses have been partially or completely damaged. The state government is still calculating the damages which is expected to cross 10,000 crore.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 01:44 PM IST
