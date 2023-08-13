Himachal Prades h's Balh Valle continued to witness flood-like situation amid very heavy rainfall that prevailed over the valley in Mandi district. Further, many tourists are reportedly stranded due to the extreme situation, according to officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread light to moderate rains in many districts of the state including Shimla district from 12-14 August.

In a rain-related incident on Sunday, a conductor of a private bus was injured when a tree got uprooted and fell on the vehicle near ISBT here, officials said.

A total of 452 roads, including a maximum of 236 in Mandi, 59 in Shimla and 40 in Bilaspur district are now closed for vehicular traffic, according to the state emergency operation centre.

The Pairi Pasta rivulet in the region is in spate, inundating fields and houses in the valley. And also the water level of the Suketi Khadd Rivulet is alarmingly high.

The incessant rains have also triggered increased number of landslides and rockslides in several parts of the hilly state.

The Himachal Pradesh police have issued an advisory to citizens asking them to avoid unessential travel and travel at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible.

"Due to incessant rains in the state, there are reports of rockslides and landslides. Avoid unessential travel. Also, avoid travelling at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible. Stay smart- Stay safe," tweeted Himachal Police.

Since the monsoon's onset in Himachal Pradesh on June 24 till August 12, the hill state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹6,807 crore and 255 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents.

The local MeT office has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday and a yellow warning of heavy rains on Monday.

