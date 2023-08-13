Himachal Pradesh Rains: Orange alert issued, 1 injured in Shimla, flood-like situation in Balh Valley1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Due to heavy rain, a flood-like situation continued to prevail in The Balh Valley of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Many tourists are stranded due to the situation, said officials.
Himachal Pradesh's Balh Valle continued to witness flood-like situation amid very heavy rainfall that prevailed over the valley in Mandi district. Further, many tourists are reportedly stranded due to the extreme situation, according to officials.
