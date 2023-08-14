On Sunday, a large number of heavy vehicles got stranded on both sides of the road at Chakki Mor near Koti in Solan as continuous sliding obstructed movement on the road throughout the day. The HP traffic police in a tweet on X informed that the movement of heavy vehicles including buses is suspended on Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway 5 till further orders due to intermittent blocking at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}