Himachal Pradesh rains: Yellow alert issued for today; PG exams cancelled, schools, colleges to remain closed2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:25 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh cancels university exams and closes schools due to heavy rains and landslides.
Himachal Pradesh cancels university exams and closes schools due to heavy rains and landslides.
Amid incessant rains in the hilly state, the state government has cancelled the Himachal Pradesh University exams for post graduates classes today i.e. on 14 August.
Amid incessant rains in the hilly state, the state government has cancelled the Himachal Pradesh University exams for post graduates classes today i.e. on 14 August.
"Himachal Pradesh University cancels all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes including B. Ed. exams scheduled on August 14 only, in view of heavy rainfall in the state," it said.
"Himachal Pradesh University cancels all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes including B. Ed. exams scheduled on August 14 only, in view of heavy rainfall in the state," it said.
The local MeT station has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places from 14-17 August and has also predicted a wet spell in the state till August 19.
The local MeT station has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places from 14-17 August and has also predicted a wet spell in the state till August 19.
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has taken this decision in view of the safety of the students due to heavy rains. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the Education Secretary has issued a notification to keep all government, private schools and colleges closed on August 14.
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has taken this decision in view of the safety of the students due to heavy rains. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the Education Secretary has issued a notification to keep all government, private schools and colleges closed on August 14.
"Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all Schools and Colleges (Government as well as Private) closed on August 14, 2023," the notification stated.
"Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all Schools and Colleges (Government as well as Private) closed on August 14, 2023," the notification stated.
A later notification from the Education Secretary mentioned, "Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all ITIs, Polytechnic, Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges (Government as well as Private (closed on August 14, 2023."
A later notification from the Education Secretary mentioned, "Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all ITIs, Polytechnic, Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges (Government as well as Private (closed on August 14, 2023."
The order came after CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took feedback from all the District Collectors (DC) about the damage caused due to heavy rains in the districts. He also got information about the closure of the road routes. He also learned about the damage caused by landslides and damage to houses.
The order came after CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took feedback from all the District Collectors (DC) about the damage caused due to heavy rains in the districts. He also got information about the closure of the road routes. He also learned about the damage caused by landslides and damage to houses.
Meanwhile, the CM has also instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary as well as all DCs to keep a close watch on the situation created due to heavy rains. The administrative staff should be alert and maintain smooth arrangements for roads, electricity and water, he said.
Meanwhile, the CM has also instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary as well as all DCs to keep a close watch on the situation created due to heavy rains. The administrative staff should be alert and maintain smooth arrangements for roads, electricity and water, he said.
On Sunday, a large number of heavy vehicles got stranded on both sides of the road at Chakki Mor near Koti in Solan as continuous sliding obstructed movement on the road throughout the day. The HP traffic police in a tweet on X informed that the movement of heavy vehicles including buses is suspended on Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway 5 till further orders due to intermittent blocking at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo.
On Sunday, a large number of heavy vehicles got stranded on both sides of the road at Chakki Mor near Koti in Solan as continuous sliding obstructed movement on the road throughout the day. The HP traffic police in a tweet on X informed that the movement of heavy vehicles including buses is suspended on Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway 5 till further orders due to intermittent blocking at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo.
In an update on Shimla city, the traffic police has informed that the National Highway 5 has been blocked at Tenzin Hospital, Panthaghatti & BCS due to fallen trees and have asked commuters to use alternate route Panthaghatti-Kasumpti-Chhota Shimla for LMVs.
In an update on Shimla city, the traffic police has informed that the National Highway 5 has been blocked at Tenzin Hospital, Panthaghatti & BCS due to fallen trees and have asked commuters to use alternate route Panthaghatti-Kasumpti-Chhota Shimla for LMVs.
According to the state emergency operation centre, a total of 621 roads, including a maximum of 236 in Mandi, 59 in Shimla and 40 in Bilaspur district are currently closed for vehicular traffic. Since the monsoon's onset in Himachal Pradesh on June 24, the hill state has so far suffered losses to the tune of ₹7,020 crore and 257 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents, the emergency operation centre said.
According to the state emergency operation centre, a total of 621 roads, including a maximum of 236 in Mandi, 59 in Shimla and 40 in Bilaspur district are currently closed for vehicular traffic. Since the monsoon's onset in Himachal Pradesh on June 24, the hill state has so far suffered losses to the tune of ₹7,020 crore and 257 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents, the emergency operation centre said.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)