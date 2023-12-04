Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan report highest urban unemployment in July-September
According to data released by the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) of the National Sample Survey Office, Himachal Pradesh topped the urban unemployment chart with 33.9%, followed by Rajasthan with 30.20% among the age group of 15 to 29 years during July-September 2023, against the national average of 17.3% of the same age group during the period, reported PTI.