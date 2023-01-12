Himachal Pradesh received a fresh spell of snowfall on Thursday, with the upper reaches witnessing moderate snowfall and also rainfall at some places. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted more snowfall in the state, especially the upper reaches for the next 48 hours.
The weather department informed about moderate snowfall in districts like Kinnaur, Chamba, Lahaul -Spiti, Shimla, and Kullu districts for the next two days.
"The higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours received fresh snowfall. Kothi in Kullu district received 15CM snowfall, Hansa in Lahaul-Spiti recorded 9CM fresh snowfall and higher reaches of Shimla district recorded 5 of a fresh snowfall," said IMD Senior Scientist HP Sandeep Kumar Sharma.
After 14 January, the weather is expected to be dry according to the met department and the cold wave can return in the lower districts of Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, and Mandi.
"The lower parts of the state have received rainfall. The temperature during 24 hours has also fallen by 3 degree Celsius in the state. After January 14 the weather is expected to remain dry and a cold wave alert has also been sounded for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and other lower areas of the state," Sharma added.
The tourism sector of the state is expecting a fresh boost with the snowfall. The occupancy rates of hotels in the capital city of Shimla are expected to rise. The local businesses are expecting a rise in the footfall of tourists from the current 30-40% to 60-70%.
The administration has also conducted preparations for any eventuality during the snowfall. The collectors have issued orders to ensure a smooth run of normal services and a control room is also established to oversee the situation.
The temperature in the northern region of India is likely to drop down to the minimum level of -4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.
