As the elections to the assembly of Himachal Pradesh concluded on Saturday, the state witnessed a voter turnout of 73.23%. The voting percentage has slightly reduced from 2017 when the state recorded a turnout of 75.57%. According to the data of the Election Commission, the Solan district recorded the highest voting percentage of 76.82%.

The districts of Una and Kullu were also very close to Solan with a voter turnout of 76.69% and 76.15%. The capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla recorded a voter turnout of 69.88%.

Since 1982, the hill state is choosing an alternative government between Congress and BJP and in this year's election, the ruling BJP stressed the need of changing that tradition. Even leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have appealed to the people of the state to change the tradition by re-electing BJP like Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, who used to have similar trends which changed in the recent elections.

The current elections are also different as the main stalwarts of both BJP and Congress were not part of these elections. Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Vir Bhadra Singh passed away in 2017, while former Chief Minister from the BJP Prem Kumar Dhumal did not contest after losing his seat last time.

During its campaign, the Congress party stressed the issues of the Old Pension Scheme, lack of development in the state, apple farmers not getting the right price, corruption in recruitment, etc. Congress State in-Charge Pratibha Singh emphasized that the defeat of the BJP in the bypolls last year is a sign that the people are demanding change in the state.

BJP attacked Congress on the issues like nepotism and how Himachal Pradesh's progress was stagnant during its rule. Prime Minister and Home Minister continuously attacked Congress on the ‘Maa-Bete Ki Jodi' issue.

The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also changed lot of dynamics in the state and both BJP and Congress will bear some damage to its vote share. The AAP factor is not prevalent, but like other regions of India, people seem inclined to give one chance to a third front.