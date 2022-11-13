Himachal Pradesh record 73.23% voting turnout in assembly elections2 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 01:31 AM IST
- The voting percentage saw a reduction compared to 2017 assembly elections
As the elections to the assembly of Himachal Pradesh concluded on Saturday, the state witnessed a voter turnout of 73.23%. The voting percentage has slightly reduced from 2017 when the state recorded a turnout of 75.57%. According to the data of the Election Commission, the Solan district recorded the highest voting percentage of 76.82%.