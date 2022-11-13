Himachal Pradesh record 73.23% voting turnout in assembly elections

Since 1982, the hill state is choosing an alternative government between Congress and BJP and in this year's election, the ruling BJP stressed the need of changing that tradition. Even leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have appealed to the people of the state to change the tradition by re-electing BJP like Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, who used to have similar trends which changed in the recent elections.

