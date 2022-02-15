As the COVID situation has significantly improved in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Monday announced to relax several coronavirus-induced curbs in the state including reopening all educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls. The new orders will come into effect from 17 February.

Here is what is allowed and what is not:

The order says, all educational institutions will be allowed to function as per the normal schedule from Thursday.

All social/religious/cultural/political & other congregations including marriages permitted up to 50% of the capacity in both indoors and outdoors. However, COVID-appropriate behaviour needs to be maintained during such gatherings.

Gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls will be allowed to operate adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

There shall be no restriction on religious langars.

Last week, the Himachal Pradesh government lifted the night curfew across the state

The Himalayan state on Saturday reported over 400 new Covid cases taking the infection tally to 2,80,106. It also reported four more deaths.

