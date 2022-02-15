OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Himachal Pradesh relaxes COVID curbs. Check what's allowed, what's not
Listen to this article

As the COVID situation has significantly improved in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Monday announced to relax several coronavirus-induced curbs in the state including reopening all educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls. The new orders will come into effect from 17 February. 

Here is what is allowed and what is not: 

The order says, all educational institutions will be allowed to function as per the normal schedule from Thursday. 

All social/religious/cultural/political & other congregations including marriages permitted up to 50% of the capacity in both indoors and outdoors. However, COVID-appropriate behaviour needs to be maintained during such gatherings.

Gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls will be allowed to operate adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

There shall be no restriction on religious langars. 

Last week, the Himachal Pradesh government lifted the night curfew across the state

The Himalayan state on Saturday reported over 400 new Covid cases taking the infection tally to 2,80,106. It also reported four more deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout