Himachal Pradesh reports 64 fresh COVID-19 cases

SHIMLA : The COVID-19 tally in Himachal Pradesh reached 4,058 on Sunday with 64 more people testing positive for the virus.

There are 1,358 active cases in the state, while a total of 2,640 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Eighteen patients have died due to COVID-19 and 40 migrated out of the state.

Of the 64 fresh cases, 22 were reported from Sirmaur, 19 from Kullu, 12 from Mandi, six from Chamba and five from Kangra, Dhiman said.

In Kullu, all the 19 new cases are agricultural labourers, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, adding that all of them have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, eight patients -- five in Kangra and three in Sirmaur -- recovered from the infection, Dhiman added.

Solan has reported the highest number of active cases in the state at 319, followed by 168 in Kullu, 157 in Chamba, 156 in Sirmaur, 131 in Mandi, 109 in Una, 93 in Kangra, 82 in Hamirpur, 66 in Shimla, 60 in Bilaspur, 15 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

