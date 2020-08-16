Himachal Pradesh reports 64 fresh COVID-19 cases

Solan has reported the highest number of active cases in the state at 319, followed by 168 in Kullu, 157 in Chamba, 156 in Sirmaur, 131 in Mandi, 109 in Una, 93 in Kangra, 82 in Hamirpur, 66 in Shimla, 60 in Bilaspur, 15 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti.