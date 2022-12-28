Himachal Pradesh: Restaurants, eateries to open 24x7 for tourists

Himachal Pradesh: The decision was taken by newly-elected Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the request and suggestion of MLA Shimla Harish Janartha, MLA Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur, and MLA Kasauli Vinod Sultanpuri here.
All the restaurants, dhabas, tea stalls, and eateries will remain open 24x7 in Himachal Pradesh till January 2 to facilitate the tourists, the state government said on Tuesday, as quoted by news agency ANI.
CM Sukhu said that this decision of the State Government has been taken keeping in view the ongoing tourist season. He said that the government may consider continuing this arrangement provided the owners of these establishments maintain proper law and order.
He also urged the tourists to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behavior keeping in view the impending situation in the neighboring countries, as per ANI reports.
MLA Harish Janartha, MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, and MLA Vinod Sultanpuri thanked the Chief Minister for acceding to their request.
A large number of tourists are rushing to the North Indian hill state Himachal Pradesh.
Aniket, a tourist from Maharashtra said that it was difficult for him to get a hotel in Shimla and nearby places as a large number of people have thronged the city this winter.
"However, I was able to manage it and got a hotel. I have been staying here for the past 2 days but now I am planning to shift to the Kasol region of the Kullu district. I am also planning to go to higher regions as there is a little bit of disappointment as I did not get snowfall here," he told ANI.
"We hope to see snowfall in the other parts of the state. It was a thrilling experience to be here and on this new year and Christmas festival time, this is a nice place to spend vacations," Aniket added.
The tourists ahead of the new year season are also rushing from the neighboring states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi to enjoy the beautiful weather conditions here.
