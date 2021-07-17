Himachal Pradesh revises Covid-19 vaccination strategy. Here's what has changed

District authorities will have the discretion to decide the ratio of online slots based on prior experience with vaccination slot booking

National Health Mission (NHM) in Himachal Pradesh has revised the state-wide vaccination strategy that will come into force from July 19. The same has been conveyed to all deputy commissioners and chief medical officers in the state, who have been asked to plan vaccination sessions on CoWIN as per the new strategy.

Himachal Pradesh's NHM said that district authorities will have the discretion to decide the ratio of online slots based on prior experience with vaccination slot booking. In case of rural Covid vaccination centres, there is no prescribed limit for online slots, but 50 per cent slots will have to be reserved for online booking while creating sessions on CoWIN.

If available online slots are not completely booked in urban areas, onsite slots may be increased to cover the available group of beneficiaries on a particular day.

District administrations have been allowed to create sessions on CoWIN with the minimum requirement of 50 per cent for online slots, NHM said.

It further instructed that sessions must be published between 12 PM and 1 PM, at least 1 day in advance. Session capacity and number of sessions should be planned as per vaccine availability. NHM said that district-wise daily caps for sessions planning have been set considering number of beneficiaries eligible for second dose and population proportion for first dose.

Ongoing sessions may be extended to minimise vaccine wastage from last open vial.

