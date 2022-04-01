After Maharashtra, Delhi and several other states, Himachal Pradesh government also dropped all COVID related-restrictions across the region. However, as per the directive that was released on Thursday use of masks and hand hygiene will continue. The decision has been taken as the state has been witnessing a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases.

In view of the continuous dip in coronavirus cases, the Union Home Ministry had decided to end all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31.

In an order, the government stated, "Taking note of the present Covid situation in the state and after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation with a steep decline in positivity rate and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, HPSDMA has decided that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for COVID-19 containment measures."

"Therefore, all the restrictions for containment of COVID-19 issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC) are hereby withdrawn."

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) advisories on Covid containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall state response to the pandemic, it added. The one-page order further stated that the SEC would also like to state that given the nature of the disease the district administrations still need to remain observant of the situation.

The Central Government had on March 24, 2020 issued for the first time orders and guidelines, under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for the containment of COVID-19 in the country which were modified from time to time.

States that have already revoked the COVID curbs include Maharashtra, West Bengal, Nagaland, Delhi and others.

