Long vehicular traffic congestion was seen between Atal Tunnel and Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh as people throng to the snow-clad region.

Snowfall has been reported in the hilly areas of the state including Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu with the temperature expected to drop further in the coming days, according to India Meteorological Department Head of Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul.

Talking about the weather forecast in the coming days, the IMD Head said that the temperature is expected to drop further with the onset of Northwest winds.

"The temperature has already dropped in the areas such as Lahaul Spiti, Kinaul up to -3.4 degrees celsius. The temperature is expected to drop further. The Northwest winds that would follow after the snowfall will lead to cold weather and the temperature will drop further," he said.

Meanwhile, a tourist from Chandigarh who travelled to Shimla to see the snowfall said, "I just wish to have snowfall today. The weather is chilling but we are enjoying ourselves. We are expecting a snowfall today."

Another tourist hailing from Haryana said, "We had mainly come to see the snowfall and we wish to have it before we leave, even at the last moment. It was a very nice experience altogether."

The South Portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel is located at a distance of 25 km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 metres, while the North Portal (NP) of the tunnel is located near village Teling, Sissu, in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 metres.

The 9.02 km long tunnel, the longest highway tunnel in the world connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

The horseshoe-shaped, single tube double lane tunnel with a roadway of 8 metres has been designed for traffic density of 3000 cars per day and 1,500 trucks per day with max speed of 80 km/hr. It has the state of the art electromechanical system including semi transverse ventilation system.

Earlier, the valley was cut off for about six months each year owing to heavy snowfall.

The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali and Leh and the time by about four to five hours.

