The weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has increased to 26.3 per cent while the fatality rate has decreased, a health official said.

The fatality rate has decreased to 1.17 per cent in last week from 1.38 per cent in the preceding week.

The positivity rate during the last week from May 3 to May 9 has increased to 26.3 per cent from 20.04 per cent in the preceding week from April 26 to May 2, the state director of National Health Mission (NHM), Nipun Jindal said.

The positivity rate in seven out of the total 12 districts in the state was over 20 per cent in the last week, he added.

Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmour and Solan recorded a positivity rate of over 20 per cent, Jindal said.

The weekly testing conducted in the last week has crossed one lakh tests, he said.

The number of tests conducted in the last week was 1,02,455 as compared to 84,351 during the preceding week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.