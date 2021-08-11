Himachal Pradesh: Schools closed till August 22 due to surge in Covid-19 cases

2 min read.Updated: 11 Aug 2021, 10:02 AM ISTLivemint
Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh government had allowed reopening schools for classes 10, 11, and 12 from August 2, but now they will be closed till August 22
Himachal Pradesh recorded 419 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths on Tuesday
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to close schools till August 22. But the residential schools are exempted from the order. The state's education department will frame SOPs for the residential schools to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.
Earlier, the state government had allowed the reopening of schools for classes 10, 11, and 12 from August. However, they will now remain shut till August 22. Only, teaching and non-teaching staff have been allowed to attend the school.
A few days ago, the number of active cases had dipped to around 800 but the sudden surge took the figure to 2,318 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Himachal government has allowed Inter-state, Inter-district and Intra-district Movement of Public transport buses to operate with 50% of the registered seating capacity with effect from August 13, 2021.
"For the inter-State public transport buses, Transport Department shall frame mechanism for checking of RTPCR/RAT/ Vaccine certificate, so that only eligible passengers will board the buses," Himachal Pradesh government said in an order.
