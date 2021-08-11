Himachal Pradesh: Schools closed till August 22 due to surge in Covid-19 cases

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to close schools till August 22. But the residential schools are exempted from the order. The state's education department will frame SOPs for the residential schools to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

Earlier, the state government had allowed the reopening of schools for classes 10, 11, and 12 from August. However, they will now remain shut till August 22. Only, teaching and non-teaching staff have been allowed to attend the school.

Last week, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that though the Covid-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh is under control, the pandemic is not yet over.

Speaking in the state assembly, the chief minister claimed his government has created much more health infrastructure than the Congress did in over 50 years of its rule.

Thakur said there were only 50-60 ventilators in the state when the Covid pandemic started. Now, there are 800 ventilators, he said.

Similarly, now there are 7,500 D-type oxygen cylinders and the government is procuring 1,500 more, he said.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 419 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 2,08,616 and 3,521 respectively.

A total of 185 patients were cured of the infection, according to the data provided by the state health department.

A few days ago, the number of active cases had dipped to around 800 but the sudden surge took the figure to 2,318 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Himachal government has allowed Inter-state, Inter-district and Intra-district Movement of Public transport buses to operate with 50% of the registered seating capacity with effect from August 13, 2021.

"For the inter-State public transport buses, Transport Department shall frame mechanism for checking of RTPCR/RAT/ Vaccine certificate, so that only eligible passengers will board the buses," Himachal Pradesh government said in an order.

