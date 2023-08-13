Breaking News
Himachal Pradesh: Schools, colleges to remain closed on 14 August amid heavy rainfall1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh | All schools and colleges in the state to be closed on 14th August, due to incessant rainfall: Department of Education.
Himachal Pradesh | All schools and colleges in the state to be closed on 14th August, due to incessant rainfall: Department of Education.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message