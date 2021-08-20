The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered schools in the state to remain shut till 28 August, but teaching and non-teaching staff are allowed to attend.

As per an order by the revenue department of the state's disaster management cell, residential schools will continue to function, in compliance with all Covid safety guidelines issued by the education department.

Those violating these measures will be punishable as per law, the order stated.

Covid restrictions in state

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday eased coronavirus restrictions further in the state.

"All goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded and movement of goods/cargo for inland and exports are exempted from the restrictions," the government notification said.

All inter-state movement to the state will be monitored through registration in Covid E-Registration Software (http//covid19epass.hp.gov.in), the statement added.

“Daily/weekend commuters such as industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers, project proponents, service providers, government officials and people intend to commute for medical purpose etc. for entering and exiting the state or vice-versa (within 72 hours) are exempted from the restrictions subject to their registration," the government order read.

Earlier in an order on 10 August, the state government had made negative Covid-19 report or full vaccination mandatory for all people intending to visit the hill state from 13 August.

Meanwhile, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that the state is fully geared to tackle the third wave of Covid and he urged people to participate in the vaccination drive against the disease.

Speaking at the Kangra Rest House, he said the state is in a good position to handle any emergency situation.

If there is a third wave, all arrangements have been made to tackle it effectively, Thakur said.

"The effective steps were being taken to strengthen health services in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda and all major health institutions of the state," he said.

Covid situation

Himachal Pradesh reported one Covid-19 death and 297 positive cases on Thursday while 366 positive patients have also recovered.

The state has total 2,11,277 confirmed positive cases of which 663 cases are active, 2,05,047 patients have recovered while 3543 patients have died.

