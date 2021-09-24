The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday next week. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

Students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of Classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week, PTI quoted a government official as saying.

Online studies and examination for Classes up to 8 will continue, the news agency further reported.

Schools in Himachal Pradesh were re-opened for Classes 9 to 12 on August 2 after the second wave of coronavirus subsided, but were closed a week later due to the rise in infections. Earlier this month, the state government had announced that all schools, except residential schools, will remain closed till September 21.

The Himachal Cabinet also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions as per provisions of the Part Time Multi-Task Workers Policy, 2020.

As per the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of ₹5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.

(With PTI inputs)

