Himachal Pradesh shivers at sub-zero temperatures as snowfall, rain continue
Snowfall and widespread rain caused sharp fall in minimum temperatures and residents in high altitude tribal areas shivered under piercing cold wave conditions
As many as 720 roads, including four national highways, in Himachal Pradesh, are blocked following snow while 2,243 transformers are disrupted. The maximum of 250 roads are closed in Shimla district, followed by 163 in Chamba, 139 in Lahaul and Spiti, 67 in Kullu, 54 in Mandi and 46 in Kinnaur district, according to the data shared by the state emergency operation centre.