Himachal Pradesh shivers at sub-zero temperatures as snowfall, rain continue

As many as 720 roads, including four national highways, in Himachal Pradesh, are blocked following snow while 2,243 transformers are disrupted. The maximum of 250 roads are closed in Shimla district, followed by 163 in Chamba, 139 in Lahaul and Spiti, 67 in Kullu, 54 in Mandi and 46 in Kinnaur district, according to the data shared by the state emergency operation centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Snowfall and widespread rain caused sharp fall in minimum temperatures and residents in high altitude tribal areas shivered under piercing cold wave conditions with the mercury staying 14-18 degrees Celsius below the freezing point.

Machinery from low areas was shifted to snow-bound areas in a proactive move and the roads were cleared by sprinkling calcium chloride, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh told reporters on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past 24 hours till 8 am, Triund received 75 cm of fresh snow while Narkanda and Shikari Devi were wrapped under 60-cm thick blanket of snow, followed by 45 cm each in Kamrunag and Chansel, 42.6cm in Shilaroo, 35 cm in Kothi and Khadrala, 30 cm each in Pangi, Jot, Bara Bhangal, Bir-Billing,Kapla, Parashar lake,Kufri and Khara-Patthar and Kufri, the weather bulletin showed.

The state capital Shimla recorded 5-cm deep snowfall and a minimum temperature of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, it added.

According to weather data, Kusumseri recorded a low of minus 13.8 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 7.0 degrees Celsius in Kalpa, minus 6.1 degrees Celsius each in Narkanda and Manali, minus 5.4 degrees Celsius in Sumdo, and minus 3.1 degree Celsius in Dalhousie. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, The Pirpanjal region in Rajouri District witnessed snowfall on Friday bringing smiles to the faces of tourists and farmers. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

After a prolonged dry spell, higher reaches of the mountains in Rajouri District experienced snowfall, while lower areas received much-needed rainfall.

Tourists are now flocking to popular spots like DKG Dehra ki Galli and Manyal Galli in the Thanna Mandi Tehsil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Najmul Hassan Dar, a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School in Maniyal, expressed delight at the long-awaited snowfall.

"Today, after many days, we got to see this snowfall, and we are enjoying it a lot. There are also tourist spots here. The winter season was devoid of rain and snow this time, so after a long wait, it has finally snowed today, and everyone is enjoying it. Along with that, it will be beneficial for agriculture and horticulture due to this snow and rain. The roads were covered with snow today, so we walked half the way, and even children joined us. It's quite cold," Najmul Hassan Dar said.

*With Agency Inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!