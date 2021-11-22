Himachal Pradesh's famous Rohtang Pass has been shut for tourists and day-trippers by the state government till April-end 2022. According to Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the famous tourist destination is closed because of the extreme weather conditions and frozen, slippery roads that have made driving risky.

Rohtang Pass is at 13,050 feet and connects the Kullu Valley with the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys of Himachal Pradesh. Tourist vehicles headed for Rohtang Pass will not be allowed beyond Kothi village 13 km ahead of Manali town till April next year, Kullu deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg told the daily.

During this period only the Indian Army, police, and emergency service vehicles are permitted through the Atal Tunnel, Garg said. As a result, the administration has shut the portal for online permits.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cautioned that due to the dipping temperature and adverse weather conditions, water was freezing at many places on the road leading to Rohtang Pass and it should be closed for civilian vehicles.

Post the Diwali celebration, the Rohtang Pass witness a massive tourist footfall. It is a strategically important Pass as it is a vital link to the forward areas of Ladakh. Last year in October, 9-km long Atal Tunnel was opened that provides all-weather connectivity to Lahaul and Spiti besides cutting down the distance to Leh by 46km and drive time by around seven hours. It is said to be world’s longest tunnel above 10,000-feet.

