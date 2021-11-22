Himachal Pradesh shuts Rohtang Pass for tourists till April-end

Post the Diwali celebration, the Rohtang Pass witness a massive tourist footfall. It is a strategically important Pass as it is a vital link to the forward areas of Ladakh. Last year in October, 9-km long Atal Tunnel was opened that provides all-weather connectivity to Lahaul and Spiti besides cutting down the distance to Leh by 46km and drive time by around seven hours. It is said to be world’s longest tunnel above 10,000-feet.