Meanwhile, in another development, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Sunday said that climate change has hampered the ability of forecasting agencies to accurately predict severe events and the India Meteorological Department is installing more radars and upgrading its high-performance computing system to meet the challenge. He also said that though the monsoon rainfall has not shown any significant trend in the country, the number of heavy rainfall events has increased and that of light rainfall events has decreased due to climate change, according to news agency PTI report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}