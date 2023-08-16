Himachal Pradesh suffered loss of ₹10,000 crore due to heavy rainfall, says CM; Top developments1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Earlier, the IMD had forecast that isolated but heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh in the next two days and over Uttarakhand and northeast India in the next 4-5 days.
With the incessant rainfall for the past few days, which triggered cloudbursts, landslides, and road blocks, at least 60 people have died in the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
