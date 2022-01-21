Himachal Pradesh: There's possibility of increase in Covid-19 cases, warns CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that there is a possibility of an increase in the number of Covid-19 as the peak is yet to come in the state. The chief minister informed that all big public events during the winter have been postponed.

Informing that everyone should take the coronavirus very seriously, Thakur said, "people should follow the guidelines issued by the health department. There is a possibility of an increase in the number of cases as the peak is yet to come in the state. So we need to be careful and we will overcome this situation also. We have postponed all big public events during the winter."

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh recorded 2,368 new Covid-19 cases and 7 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 15,618.

Additionally, the state reported eight more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number to 15, a senior health official said. He said initially, the Omicron variant was reported only from international arrivals, but now it is being recorded among the community also.

A total of 156 samples of the patients found Covid positive from December 15 to December 31 were sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS) to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, he added.

Of the 156 samples, 43 reports were received on Thursday confirming mutations in 29 samples, he added. Of the 29 mutations, eight WGS samples have been found positive for the Omicron variant and 21 for the delta variant, he added.

The eight new Omicron cases include five from Kullu and one each from Shimla, Solan and Chamba respectively, he said, adding none of them has any ravel history to a foreign country.

Of the seven cases reported previously, one was reported from a cluster in Sirmaur district recently, while six had international travel history, he added. Of the six international passengers, three are from Mandi, two from Una and one from Kullu. One of the six cases was reported on December 26, while the rest five on January 17, he added.

