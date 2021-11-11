Himachal Pradesh has banned trekking in all mountain passes above 3,000 metres in Kangra district under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Kangra's district magistrate cum Deputy Commissioner issued an order banning trekking above 3,000 metres on Wednesday.

The move has been taken after accidents of trekkers in the Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts. Nipun Jindal, Kangra's District Magistrate told ANI news, "In view of the recent accidents of trekkers in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, trekking is banned in all mountain passes above 3,000 meters till further orders".

He said that legal action would be taken against those who violate the orders under Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Last month Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, the district administration on Monday banned all trekking, mountaineering activities on all treks following the deaths of three trekkers due to heavy snowfall.

Three trekkers out of a group of 13, died due to heavy snowfall in Kinnaur on October 25.

The trekkers had started their trekking from Rohru to Burua village in Kinnaur district on October 17 and were stranded at area Burua Kanda top due to snowfall in the region.

