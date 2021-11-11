OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Himachal Pradesh: This district bans trekking above 3,000 metres mountain passes
Listen to this article

Himachal Pradesh has banned trekking in all mountain passes above 3,000 metres in Kangra district under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Kangra's district magistrate cum Deputy Commissioner issued an order banning trekking above 3,000 metres on Wednesday.

The move has been taken after accidents of trekkers in the Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts. Nipun Jindal, Kangra's District Magistrate told ANI news, "In view of the recent accidents of trekkers in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, trekking is banned in all mountain passes above 3,000 meters till further orders".

He said that legal action would be taken against those who violate the orders under Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Last month Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, the district administration on Monday banned all trekking, mountaineering activities on all treks following the deaths of three trekkers due to heavy snowfall.

Three trekkers out of a group of 13, died due to heavy snowfall in Kinnaur on October 25.

The trekkers had started their trekking from Rohru to Burua village in Kinnaur district on October 17 and were stranded at area Burua Kanda top due to snowfall in the region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout