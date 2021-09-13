{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days in the ongoing monsoon season resulting in landslides in various parts of the state. The road communication in the hilly state has been badly hampered due to the frequent reports of landslides taking place and blocking many crucial roads in several parts of the state.

The Mehli-Shoghi bypass road in Shimla has been closed for vehicular movement due to landslides amid incessant rainfall. According to the data available with the State Disaster Management Authority around 22 links roads and 3 National Highways were blocked due to landslides in the state.

Earlier,after heavy rainfall and landslide, boulders fell on and damaged the Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Punan village of the Nankhari region of the Shimla district.

"Due to heavy rainfall and landslide in the region, the road connecting Nankhari to Khammadi has been blocked due to the landslide. No injuries reported so far and the road would be restored tomorrow," said Lalit Gautam, Naib Tehsildar, Nankhari Tehsil.

