OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Himachal Pradesh to ease Covid-19 restrictions in the state from today.Details here
Listen to this article

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen all education institutions in the state from todayy as the COVID-19 situation has improved 

The decision to reopen all education institutions from February 17 was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Himachal Pradesh state cabinet also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls, after reviewing the pandemic situation,

It has also allowed to hold all kinds of langars (community kitchen), he added.

Meanwhile,Himachal Pradesh recorded two more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday pushing the death toll 4,068, while 157 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,81,173, a health official said.

A 65-year-old man in Kangra and another elderly person in Mandi were among the fresh Covid deaths, the official added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,573, the official said, adding that 617 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,74,512, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout