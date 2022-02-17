The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen all education institutions in the state from todayy as the COVID-19 situation has improved

The decision to reopen all education institutions from February 17 was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Himachal Pradesh state cabinet also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls, after reviewing the pandemic situation,

It has also allowed to hold all kinds of langars (community kitchen), he added.

Meanwhile,Himachal Pradesh recorded two more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday pushing the death toll 4,068, while 157 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,81,173, a health official said.

A 65-year-old man in Kangra and another elderly person in Mandi were among the fresh Covid deaths, the official added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,573, the official said, adding that 617 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,74,512, he said.

