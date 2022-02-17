Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Himachal Pradesh to ease Covid-19 restrictions in the state from today.Details here

Himachal Pradesh to ease Covid-19 restrictions in the state from today.Details here

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during the cabinet meeting at the secretariat in Shimla.
1 min read . 06:23 AM IST Livemint

  • The decision to reopen all education institutions from February 17 was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen all education institutions in the state from todayy as the COVID-19 situation has improved 

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen all education institutions in the state from todayy as the COVID-19 situation has improved 

The decision to reopen all education institutions from February 17 was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The decision to reopen all education institutions from February 17 was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Himachal Pradesh state cabinet also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls, after reviewing the pandemic situation,

The Himachal Pradesh state cabinet also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls, after reviewing the pandemic situation,

It has also allowed to hold all kinds of langars (community kitchen), he added.

It has also allowed to hold all kinds of langars (community kitchen), he added.

Meanwhile,Himachal Pradesh recorded two more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday pushing the death toll 4,068, while 157 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,81,173, a health official said.

Meanwhile,Himachal Pradesh recorded two more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday pushing the death toll 4,068, while 157 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,81,173, a health official said.

A 65-year-old man in Kangra and another elderly person in Mandi were among the fresh Covid deaths, the official added.

A 65-year-old man in Kangra and another elderly person in Mandi were among the fresh Covid deaths, the official added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,573, the official said, adding that 617 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,573, the official said, adding that 617 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,74,512, he said.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,74,512, he said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!