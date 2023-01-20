Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy snowfall in next 48 hours: IMD

As the cold wave conditions in the northern regions of India continue and the temperatures remain dangerously low, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted more snowfall and rainfall in higher regions of Himachal Pradesh for the next 48 hours.
The weather department has issued a warning for heavy snowfall in the state for five days next week. According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh will witness heavy snowfall and rainfall from 23 to 26 January.
"There has been fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours. Three to four districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba have recorded 5 cm snowfall. We have issued heavy snowfall warnings for the next 48 hours and from 23rd to 26th January in higher regions and rain warning for other parts of the state," Surender Paul, head of state IMD said.
In view of the weather warnings, the state government asked district authorities to remain alert and ensure proper preparedness in the state against any eventuality. The district collectors have been asked to oversee smooth operations of essential services and also snow clearances drives for blocked roads.
Currently, most of the places in Himachal Pradesh are witnessing sub-zero conditions and the temperatures have reduced by 3 to 4 degree Celsius in the region.
"The government is ready for any kind of weather alert. Authorities have been directed to be prepared with their snow-clearance drive to clear blocked roads amid heavy snow," Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.
The Chief Minister also directed all the departments in the states to address every grievance of the people. "All the departments have been directed to address the grievances of the people without making them run from one office to another," he said.
"The government has constituted the 'Mukhya Mantri Sukhashray Sahayta Kosh' to Chief Minister's Sukhashraya Sahayata Kosh with an outlay of Rs. 101 crores so that the facility of higher education could be provided to needy children and destitute women," the Chief Minister added.
(With inputs from agencies)
