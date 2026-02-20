Himachal Pradesh toll plaza tariffs hiked: Check new rates for cars and private vehicles at entry points

Starting 1 April, travellers entering Himachal Pradesh will face higher charges at entry-point toll plazas as the state government revised toll regulations for the upcoming fiscal year, significantly increasing charges for private automobiles entering the hill state.

The hike in toll rates ranges from ₹30 to ₹180, contingent upon the type of vehicle. Notably, vehicles with Himachal Pradesh registration will be exempt from this levy. As per the 2026-27 toll regulations, light motor vehicles (LMVs) — encompassing cars, jeeps, and vans — will be billed a revised fee of ₹170, up from ₹70. Conversely, the tariff will remain constant at ₹570 for buses and trucks with up to two axles.

The updated daily rates for light commercial vehicles and mini-buses have been set at ₹320, whereas three-axle commercial units will be obligated to pay ₹600. Heavy construction equipment will incur a charge of ₹800, and massive vehicles with seven or more axles must pay ₹900 to pass through Himachal Pradesh checkpoints. The policy stipulates that entry fees must be paid at the barriers, with Fastag being a mandatory requirement for all.

There are currently 55 toll checkpoints across Himachal Pradesh, and the heightened tariffs are anticipated to influence both tourism expenses and freight logistics.

According to a PTI report, an official said on Thursday that auctions for these barriers will transition to an online format, and district-level committees, led by district magistrates, will be established to oversee operations.

To alleviate traffic bottlenecks, authorities plan to install multi-lane free-flow electronic toll systems at Parwanoo (Main) and the Tipra bypass in Solan district, as well as Garamaura in Bilaspur district.

In the meantime, the Himachal Pradesh Private Bus Operators Association and the state division of the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India have voiced intense opposition to the planned tax hike. Labelling it a strike against the private transit industry, these groups have demanded an instant reversal of the policy, arguing that sectors like Una-Jasur via Talwara, Jassur-Dhangu via Pathankot, and Una-Naina Devi via Nangal are essential internal corridors where entry tolls are fundamentally impractical.

Alongside toll reforms, the government is strengthening excise collections, a key component of the state's own tax revenue.