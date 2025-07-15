Himachal Pradesh: Tourist dies in paragliding crash at Dharamshala, adventure activities banned in state from today

A tourist from Gujarat who suffered a major accident while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday has succumbed to his injuries, police said on Monday.

The deceased, who has been identified as Satish (27), sustained serious injuries as his paraglider came crashing near Kangra district's Dharamshala city.

Satish took off from the Indru Nag Paragliding Site, located in the suburbs of the city, on Sunday in a tandem flight with paraglider pilot Suraj. After flying for a short distance, the paraglider crashed.

A video of the fatal paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh also went viral on social media.

The deceased suffered serious injuries in this accident and was brought to Zonal Hospital Dharamshala and later referred to Tanda Medical College, where he died on Monday, police said.

The pilot Suraj is still in the hospital undergoing treatment.

The family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident, and the body will be handed over to them after post-mortem, said Kangra Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitesh Lakhanpal.

The local station house officer (SHO) has been directed to investigate the case, with the tourism department officials also being asked to look into the matter, he added.

Earlier, in January this year, a woman tourist, also from Gujarat, identified as Bhavsar Khushi, died as she fell while taking off on a tandem flight. Two more accidents happened in that month, resulting in as many fatalities.

In total, over 12 people have died while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh during the past 30 months. However, a majority of deaths were attributed to free fliers who venture into high-risk zones or inner valleys with little knowledge of topography and local wind conditions.

Himachal Pradesh closes adventure sports Himachal Pradesh government has banned adventure activities in the state for two months, from July 15 to September 15, owing to the monsoon, officials said on Monday.

Action will be taken by the Tourism Department in case of violation, a notification issued here said.

Every year, adventure activities are closed for two months during the rainy season, and tourists have to wait for two months to participate in paragliding, river rafting, water sports and other activities.

A letter has also been sent to the sub-divisional officers by the department in this regard so that all areas can be monitored.