Himachal Pradesh: Tourists inflow picks up as covid restrictions ease

Another tourist Nidhi said, "We were exhausted staying locked in our homes for almost two years. Due to work from home, we neither met anyone nor went out anywhere. It was really refreshing traveling from Kalka to Shimla in a toy train. It is relaxing. The weather is good. Back home the temperature is above 40 degrees Celcius. I am happy to be here. We have already vaccinated ourselves. COVID protocols are being followed here. Everywhere there is temperature checking. In tourism guidelines also if you are vaccinated then you will get easy access anywhere."