Himachal Pradesh: Trekker missing after avalanche near Friendship Peak in Kullu

Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu district informed on Friday that a trekker had gone missing on 19 November after an avalanche near the Friendship Peak in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.
Garg also said that the teams of the Mountaineering Institute & Adventure Tour Operations Association have conducted a detailed search. Apart from that, search operation in the area was also done through a private chopper.
He further stated, “Another experts' team has also reached. We hope to seek positive results"
Residents of Chopal in the Shimla district, Sachin and Ashutosh, as well as Sahil from Manali, began their ascent of the peak on November 17, according to information released on Sunday. According to the authorities, the other two continued their journey while Sachin, who had high-altitude sickness, returned to the base camp.
According to Adventure Tour Operator Association vice president Joginder Thakur, Ashutosh, who was perched on the mountain's edge, was just 20 metres from the summit when he was struck by the avalanche and fell in the direction of the Dhundi-Atal tunnel side.
In response to Sahil's return to Manali and the police's inquiry, a nine-person search team was assembled to look for the missing hiker.According to sources, Ashutosh has not yet been found despite the team's efforts on Sunday, which Thakur was a part of.
In addition to the local station house officer, the team consists of five highly qualified members of the Adventure Tour Operator Association and four police officers. A team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in Manali has also joined the search operation.
