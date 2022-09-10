India hotel performance continues to eclipse pre-pandemic levels: STR report

Business demand, which was limited after the Delta wave, has shown significant improvement post-Omicron with momentum accelerating in late April and early May. Not only have companies resumed travel, but MICE demand is coming back too. Bengaluru and Pune, cities that are reliant on this segment historically, were some of the most impacted by the lack of business demand throughout the pandemic but are now among the markets showing the fastest demand growth. Mumbai recorded upwards of 80% occupancy on almost all days in April 2022.