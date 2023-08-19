Himachal Pradesh is reeling from one of the worst phases of Monsoon this year as the massive rainfall has destroyed billions of rupees of the state's infrastructure and properties and killed hundreds of people. Entire Himachal Pradesh has been declared a "natural calamity affected area" in view of the damage caused to human life and property due to heavy rains.

Similarly, Uttarakhand is also severely impacted by rain this year. The water level in the Pindar River in the Tharali area of Chamoli district has surged in Chaomoli district. According to Union home ministry data, 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh and seven in Uttarakhand were hit by several calamities due to rain this year. Here are 10 updates on Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand weather situation: Both the hilly states are yet to get relief from torrential rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh wet spell of heavy rainfall over the western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains is projected from 20 August (Sunday). Whereas the local meteorological station issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21 and 22.

HIMACHAL PRADESH

-Since the onset of the monsoon in the hill state on June 24, 220 persons have died in rain-related incidents in the touristy state.

-As many as 11,637 houses have been partially or completely damaged

-About 408 transformers and 149 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

-According to the PWD department, over 600 roads are still closed in the state, out of which 550 would be opened in the next three days

-The Himachal Pradesh government has relaxed conditions for spending the MLA local area development fund. The MLAs would now be able to use their fund of ₹2.10 crore per year for projects like the construction of retaining walls and channelisation of drains.

-Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced financial assistance of ₹15 crore to the hill state.

- The total monetary loss in Himachal has reached ₹8,014.61 crore since June 24.

UTTARAKHAND

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued 243 pilgrims who were stranded on the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple, Uttarakhand following a bridge collapse.

15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village, part of Madrasu gram panchayat on Langha Road, 50 km from Dehradun this week.

Uttarakhand government has stopped the movement of two-wheeler vehicles on the Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh after the supportive wire breaks due to a spate of River Ganga due to heavy rainfall in the last few days. Rishikesh was witnessing a flood-like situation and the water level of the river rose above the danger level following heavy rainfall on Monday.

Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in the Kaluwala area of Dehradun in the early hours of Friday. The rainwater entered the houses and caused waterlogging on the streets.

The water level in the Pindar River in the Tharali area of Chamoli district has also surged due to heavy rainfall.