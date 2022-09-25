Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular movement on NH 707 resumes after 7 hours

Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular movement on NH 707 resumes after 7 hours1 min read . 02:39 PM IST
Vehicular movement on National Highway 707 was restored after 7 hours. A landslide near Hevna temple in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour had blocked the highway
The vehicular movement on National Highway 707 was restored after 7 hours in Himachal Pradesh. The State Emergency Operation Center in Sirmour had reported that a landslide near the Hevna temple had blocked the highway.
NH 707 is a 151-kilometer-long route connecting Hatkoti in Himachal with Paonta Sahib via Uttarakhand.
The incidents of landslide have increased in the mountainous region with more human activities and climate change.
Earlier on 6 September, a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway (NH-3) near Pandoh forced the closure of the road to vehicles. An excavator was damaged due to big boulders.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla on Friday forecast heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh for the next 48 hours after the state witnessed heavy rainfall.
These heavy rains had resulted in several damage including landslides, roadblocks and flash floods in different parts of the state.
An IMD forecast dated 23 September stated, “Almost all places in the state have received rainfall, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu, Sirmaur, and Solan districts have received rainfall during the past 24 hours (on Thursday). The rain will increase from tomorrow (Friday) afternoon in the state."
The forecast further read, “The monsoon will be active for two to three days. The monsoon will continue, and we are expecting the withdrawal of the monsoon by the end of September. The higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur have also increased."
The temperature has also dropped in the region. The alert has been issued for 24th and 25th of September in districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur.
(With inputs from ANI)
