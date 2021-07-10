Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Himachal Pradesh: Virbhadra Singh cremated with full state honours

Himachal Pradesh: Virbhadra Singh cremated with full state honours

Premium
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda offers wreath on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the cremation of Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, in Shimla on Friday. (ANI)
1 min read . 05:20 PM IST PTI

  • The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Thursday

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh was cremated with full state honours at a royal crematorium in Jogni Bagh near Shimla's Rampur on Saturday afternoon.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh was cremated with full state honours at a royal crematorium in Jogni Bagh near Shimla's Rampur on Saturday afternoon.

His son Vikramaditya Singh performed the last rites around 4.30 pm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

His son Vikramaditya Singh performed the last rites around 4.30 pm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Thousands of his well-wishers gathered at the crematorium to bid adieu to the leader.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also attended the last rites.

A delegation of Congress leaders represented party president Sonia Gandhi at his cremation on Saturday.

The delegation comprised Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The body was kept at Rampur's Padam Palace from 8 am to 2 pm before the funeral. His body was taken to the crematorium at 2.45 pm.

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!