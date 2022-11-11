Himachal Pradesh: Voting for 68 seats of the hill state begins tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 12:33 PM IST
Voting in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh to elect 14th legislative assembly will commence from 8 am on Saturday
On November 12, Himachal Pradesh will hold legislative assembly elections to choose 68 representatives to the legislature. Citizens eligible to cast vote will be exercising their democratic right from 8 am in the morning.