On November 12, Himachal Pradesh will hold legislative assembly elections to choose 68 representatives to the legislature. Citizens eligible to cast vote will be exercising their democratic right from 8 am in the morning.

The date for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections was fixed while keeping in mind the winter season. With snowfalls and blocked passages, it becomes difficult to navigate within the hill state.

The incumbent Congress will face a difficult test at a time when its main political rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be attempting to seize control and increase its national electoral footprint in the northern state.

Tracing past 5 elections, there has been a toggle in the Himachal Pradesh state government's majority between BJP and Congress.

1998

BJP: 31 | Congress: 31 | Others: 6

Chief minister- Prem Kumar Dhumal (BJP)

2003

Congress: 43 | BJP: 16 | Others: 9

Chief minister- Virbhadra Singh (Congress)

2007

BJP: 41 | Congress: 23 | Others: 4

Chief minister- Prem Kumar Dhumal (BJP)

2012

Congress: 36 | BJP: 26 | Others: 6

Chief minister- Virbhadra Singh (Congress)

2017

BJP: 44 | Congress: 21 | Others: 3

Chief minister- Jai Ram Thakur (BJP)

After Goa earlier this year, Himachal Pradesh would be the second state to use a VVPAT or 100% paper audit trail. Additionally, one polling location from each assembly constituency will be randomly chosen for counting as part of a pilot project to increase transparency.

Later in the year, polling for Gujarat assembly elections will take place in two phases, Phase-I on 1 December and Phase-II on 5 December. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 8 December for both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.