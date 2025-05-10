Himachal Pradesh weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorm, gusty winds in 9 districts

A 'yellow' warning has been issued till Monday for thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds in nine districts of Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological department said.

The department said that light to moderate rains lashed parts of the state, with Shilaroo logging the highest rainfall of 43.6 mm followed by 34.5 mm of Jubberhatti, 29.3 mm in Kataula, 22 mm in Jatto Barrag, 21.2 mm in Mandi, 19.5 mm in Sarahan, 16 mm in Narkanda, 12.4 mm in Shimla and 10 mm in Chopal.

According to Met, Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Murari Devi and Sundernagar were lashed by thunderstorms.

The weather office further issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 50 kilometre per hour at isolated places in the state till Monday in nine out of 12 districts barring Una, Bilapsur and Hamirpur.

It also predicted a wet pell at isolated places in the state till May 16.