1 min read

Himachal rain updates: Flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur District have led to school holidays from 20-22 July. The death toll in the state has now exceeded 130.

Himachal rain: The Deputy Commissioner of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur District has announced holidays for all schools from 20-22 July due to flash floods and landslides in the hilly state. As per the Commissioner's order, “All Government/private schools, pre-schools, Anganwaris of Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla, District Kinnaur to remain closed from 20th to 22nd July in apprehension of flash floods and landslides." Earlier in the day, Cloudburst in Kinnaur district triggered flood-like situation in the area. The Karcham Sangla Chitkul road has been blocked at several places due to heavy rains.

With five new deaths reported in the state on Wednesday, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to rains, floods and landslides has now crossed 130 in the last 26 days.

Confirming the data the Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the rain fury continues in the state and the government is on alert. He said that two teams of officials from the Union government are in the state and they have started evaluating the flood and rain losses in Solan and Mandi districts of the state.

“With five deaths today since monsoon has been active in Himachal Pradesh, 130 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh. 12 people are still missing in the state. 153 people have been injured," Jagat Singh Negi said. "The number of houses that have been damaged has reached 572. Apart from this, the number of houses that have been partially damaged is 4703. 148 shops have been damaged in Himachal Pradesh due to rain. long with this 1286 cowsheds have been broken," Negi added.

According to the latest data from State Disaster Management Authority, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of ₹4808.79 crore so far. Apart from this, the state has reported 61 cases of landslides and 44 cases of flash floods so far this monsoon.

(With inputs from ANI)