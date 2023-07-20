“With five deaths today since monsoon has been active in Himachal Pradesh, 130 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh. 12 people are still missing in the state. 153 people have been injured," Jagat Singh Negi said. "The number of houses that have been damaged has reached 572. Apart from this, the number of houses that have been partially damaged is 4703. 148 shops have been damaged in Himachal Pradesh due to rain. long with this 1286 cowsheds have been broken," Negi added.

